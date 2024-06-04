H1N1 swine flu lie in 2009, I knew what I was talking about that NO one had H1N1 swine flu in 2009 fraud fake pandemic, it too was a lie like COVID (and soon lie of H5N1(see Attkisson excellent
reporting); "So I went to each of the 50 states, which had provided the lab test results to CDC,...The results were shocking. Almost none of the “swine flu” patients had swine flu"
(100) Ron Klain told us that Obama & Biden did everything WRONG with the fake 2009 H1N1 swine flu & IMO it was a pandemic that 'never was'...yet the real question is why did Obama & Biden instruct CDC to (substack.com)
Support Sharyl, stunning scholarship and we are arguing that H1N1 was a pure lie and I posit, as is COVID:
The swine flu epidemic that was not as CDC advertised (PODCAST) | Sharyl Attkisson
There Was Covid.
I Saw It On TV.
Yes- I caught on that the government and it's three letter agencies along with MSM are liars and your best bet is to do the exact opposite of the suggested narrative.