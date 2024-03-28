Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
When I look back at this prior stack by SAGE HANA on Robert Malone & his call with CIA Agent Michael Callahan; what Stew Peters, Daily…
he LIED! Malone lied, he lied here to get relevance, money; I think 100% no such call happened, this call happened as much as he took the shot, real…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
7
TRUMP's ('45') VP (vice President) pick has to be someone who is as large as he, just a step below; why? this person must bring gravitas, be…
RINOs, deepstate etc.) will move to kill 45, and I am not kidding; they will not stop and it is not even about electing him Nov 3rd, it is getting him…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
98
I had a discussion with a friend Jim Torma about the VP pick by Bobby Kennedy Jr. (Nicole Shanahan); my contention is that Bobby could not…
disastrous for his campaign! What was he thinking? See Torma's views and he raises some interesting & maybe valid points as to what Bobby Jr.'s is up to…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
81
Antifa 1969: already doing damage in 1969 and Reagan showed antifa then how they are to be dealt with, including deadly force...at the hands…
it right, set the national guard and/or military on anyone who in their right of civil protest, decides to harm and hurt innocent people and…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
7
FDA researchers (pre-print paper) clarifies & admits that the Moderna mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine (Bancel, Bourla, Malone…
yet goes on to still claim that " the safety profile of monovalent mRNA (Moderna) vaccines remains favorable for use in young children." tell me, who is…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
6
WARNING! Obama & Biden are hollowing out America, they have INVADED America! A sitting POTUS has invaded his nation & now has our women…
Americans are killed by the jihadi who are inside USA now, as Biden and Obama let them here, who will be held responsible? America's Bataclan & Russia…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
7
Black Americans starving, suffering in Chicago, in New York so how do you take Latinos, just walking in, pay no taxes, cannot vote & put…
taxes, work hard, how do you take these people just walking across the border yet giving them all the resources over blacks? How do you hurt blacks this…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
14
Second 60, at 1 minute exact, you can see Trump's left eye twitch as he came to podium & 1) he did not hear Fauci just say we are locking…
FIRST TIME that these demons just doomed my re-election; it was over that moment. He was distracted, did not hear Fauci fully; he did not hear Fauci…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
8
Lara Logan on Baltimore Bridge being hit by ship ad collapsing; para this was no accident, ' Intel Sources Claim Baltimore Bridge Collapse…
Was “absolutely brilliant strategic attack”; on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – & our intel agencies know it. Attack perfectly…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
41
'NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to migrants in controversial program'; how could this EFFin mayor ADAMS in NY be taking our tax…
rapists, murderers, jihadists? How is this possible? How much the US is circling the drain & we are being made defenseless to this leftist democrat…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
6
Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as VP on his ticket (I know Jr. & like him, I think leftist & I do not ascribe to his…
to run for POTUS, no, he had a different aim, something else at play, and also, that these people are now making a mockery of the US political…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
59
Steve Connolly. prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. Please see…
more than most, see what you think, see if you can help amplify his work, his efforts to fix the wrongs of COVID; he wants to produce a 'people's…
  
Dr. Paul Alexander
6
© 2024 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing