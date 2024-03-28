Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic
When I look back at this prior stack by SAGE HANA on Robert Malone & his call with CIA Agent Michael Callahan; what Stew Peters, Daily…
he LIED! Malone lied, he lied here to get relevance, money; I think 100% no such call happened, this call happened as much as he took the shot, real…
3 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
14
When I look back at this prior stack by SAGE HANA on Robert Malone & his call with CIA Agent Michael Callahan; what Stew Peters, Daily Beast, SAGE are saying basically & I am stating emphatically is
TRUMP's ('45') VP (vice President) pick has to be someone who is as large as he, just a step below; why? this person must bring gravitas, be…
RINOs, deepstate etc.) will move to kill 45, and I am not kidding; they will not stop and it is not even about electing him Nov 3rd, it is getting him…
10 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
40
TRUMP's ('45') VP (vice President) pick has to be someone who is as large as he, just a step below; why? this person must bring gravitas, be able to take the wheel for a strong likelihood they (dems,
I had a discussion with a friend Jim Torma about the VP pick by Bobby Kennedy Jr. (Nicole Shanahan); my contention is that Bobby could not…
disastrous for his campaign! What was he thinking? See Torma's views and he raises some interesting & maybe valid points as to what Bobby Jr.'s is up to…
13 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
50
I had a discussion with a friend Jim Torma about the VP pick by Bobby Kennedy Jr. (Nicole Shanahan); my contention is that Bobby could not be wanting to win the election with the VP pick & this was
Antifa 1969: already doing damage in 1969 and Reagan showed antifa then how they are to be dealt with, including deadly force...at the hands…
it right, set the national guard and/or military on anyone who in their right of civil protest, decides to harm and hurt innocent people and…
14 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
21
Antifa 1969: already doing damage in 1969 and Reagan showed antifa then how they are to be dealt with, including deadly force...at the hands of the government & where Biden is failing, Trump must set
FDA researchers (pre-print paper) clarifies & admits that the Moderna mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine (Bancel, Bourla, Malone…
yet goes on to still claim that " the safety profile of monovalent mRNA (Moderna) vaccines remains favorable for use in young children." tell me, who is…
17 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
32
FDA researchers (pre-print paper) clarifies & admits that the Moderna mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine (Bancel, Bourla, Malone, Sahin, Tureci, Weissman, Kariko et al.) causes febrile seizures
WARNING! Obama & Biden are hollowing out America, they have INVADED America! A sitting POTUS has invaded his nation & now has our women…
Americans are killed by the jihadi who are inside USA now, as Biden and Obama let them here, who will be held responsible? America's Bataclan & Russia…
20 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
43
WARNING! Obama & Biden are hollowing out America, they have INVADED America! A sitting POTUS has invaded his nation & now has our women, girls, citizens at risk to the feral 6th century islamist; when
Black Americans starving, suffering in Chicago, in New York so how do you take Latinos, just walking in, pay no taxes, cannot vote & put…
taxes, work hard, how do you take these people just walking across the border yet giving them all the resources over blacks? How do you hurt blacks this…
24 hrs ago
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
37
Black Americans starving, suffering in Chicago, in New York so how do you take Latinos, just walking in, pay no taxes, cannot vote & put them in front of the line before blacks who have worked & paid
Second 60, at 1 minute exact, you can see Trump's left eye twitch as he came to podium & 1) he did not hear Fauci just say we are locking…
FIRST TIME that these demons just doomed my re-election; it was over that moment. He was distracted, did not hear Fauci fully; he did not hear Fauci…
Mar 27
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
29
Second 60, at 1 minute exact, you can see Trump's left eye twitch as he came to podium & 1) he did not hear Fauci just say we are locking down and 2) he kind of heard it & it hit him really FOR THE
Lara Logan on Baltimore Bridge being hit by ship ad collapsing; para this was no accident, ' Intel Sources Claim Baltimore Bridge Collapse…
Was “absolutely brilliant strategic attack”; on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – & our intel agencies know it. Attack perfectly…
Mar 27
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
74
Lara Logan on Baltimore Bridge being hit by ship ad collapsing; para this was no accident, ' Intel Sources Claim Baltimore Bridge Collapse On “Second busiest strategic roadway for hazardous materials”
'NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to migrants in controversial program'; how could this EFFin mayor ADAMS in NY be taking our tax…
rapists, murderers, jihadists? How is this possible? How much the US is circling the drain & we are being made defenseless to this leftist democrat…
Mar 27
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
33
'NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to migrants in controversial program'; how could this EFFin mayor ADAMS in NY be taking our tax dollars we earned & give it to people who among them are
Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as VP on his ticket (I know Jr. & like him, I think leftist & I do not ascribe to his…
to run for POTUS, no, he had a different aim, something else at play, and also, that these people are now making a mockery of the US political…
Mar 27
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
43
Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as VP on his ticket (I know Jr. & like him, I think leftist & I do not ascribe to his politics but he is a good man, American) tells me he DOES NOT want
Steve Connolly. prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. Please see…
more than most, see what you think, see if you can help amplify his work, his efforts to fix the wrongs of COVID; he wants to produce a 'people's…
Mar 27
•
Dr. Paul Alexander
52
Steve Connolly. prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. Please see his substack & I wanted to showcase for he is a veteran, gave
